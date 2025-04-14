CM Omar Abdullah emphasizes Tourism as key to J&K’s Growth at ICC Event in New Delhi

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed the central role of tourism in the Union Territory’s development vision during a Special Standalone Session on Tourism, organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in New Delhi.

He was accompanied by Advisor Nasir Sogami and MLA Gulmarg, Farooq Shah.

In his address, CM Abdullah expressed gratitude to the ICC for the warm reception and for bestowing upon him the prestigious “Hall of Fame” recognition, acknowledging his ongoing efforts to promote tourism in the Union Territory.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Chamber of Commerce for the gracious welcome and the prestigious ‘Hall of Fame’ recognition. Tourism continues to be the cornerstone of our vision for the growth and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir,” said the Chief Minister.