Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi addresses Seerat Conference,emphasizes message of peace, harmony

Srinagar, June 29: Dr. Syed Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board (MoS), served as the Chief Guest at the Seerat Conference held at New Bonvivant English School, Aali Masjid Hawal in Srinagar on Saturday. The event saw the participation of a large number of delegates, school staff, and students.

In her address, Dr. Andrabi highlighted the importance of spreading the message of brotherhood and moral excellence taught by Prophet Mohammed (SAW) to the younger generation. She stressed that the teachings of the Prophet, which promote peace and harmony, are timeless and universally relevant.

“The Prophet of Islam gave the message of peace and harmony to all of humanity. This message remains relevant across ages and cultures,” Dr. Andrabi stated. “To ensure a life of peace, compassion, and tolerance for our new generation, we must teach them the lessons from Prophet Mohammed (SAW). His teachings are a boon for humanity, leading to a blissful and inclusive life.”

Dr. Andrabi emphasized that following the Prophet’s teachings can help overcome narrow and fragmented thought processes, fostering a just, peaceful, and progressive society driven by morality and spirituality. She underscored the significance of interactive programs like the Seerat Conference in engaging young minds and promoting these values.