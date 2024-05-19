PDP’s Parra launches door-to-door campaign in Anantnag

Srinagar, May 18: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth President Waheed Ur Rehman Parra on Saturday started his door-to-door election campaigns in Anantnag town in south Kashmir. He held numerous meetings with activists and supporters during the campaign.

Parra urged people to vote in large numbers for PDP President Mehbooba Mufti in the Lok Sabha elections.

Engaging in the door-to-door campaign, he aimed to establish direct connections with the people of Anantnag. Parra said he had begun the election campaign in favour of party president Mehbooba Mufti to raise a voice against the “enforced silence, the wanton arrests, and the atmosphere of suffocation that has prevailed since August 5, 2019”.

“PDP is committed to fostering genuine connections with the residents of south Kashmir, especially Anantnag, ensuring that their concerns are heard and their needs are met,” he said, adding, “We will make Anantnag stronger together by working hand in hand to address these challenges and build a brighter future for all.”

The PDP leader noted that Mehbooba has been the “only leader in the past five years who has spoken vociferously about people’s issues, highlighting harassment from Kashmir to Delhi”. “She did not succumb to pressure like other leaders. Despite being grilled by the ED and other agencies, she didn’t compromise on her principles and was forcibly vacated from her residence, to which she was entitled as the former Chief Minister, due to her staunch stance on behalf of Kashmiris,” he said.

Parra added, “Under the leadership of our party president, we are reaching every doorstep in Kashmir to bring forth the concerns and aspirations of our people. Through this process, we listen to the issues faced by Kashmiris daily and assure them that we will represent these concerns in Parliament if voted to power.”