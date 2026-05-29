PCI Invites Claims for 15th Term Reconstitution

RK News Service

Jammu, May 29: The Press Council of India has invited claims from eligible Associations of Persons and news agencies for the reconstitution of its 15th term under the provisions of the Press Council Act, 1978.

The Press Council of India, a statutory quasi-judicial body constituted through an Act of Parliament, is mandated to preserve the freedom of the press and maintain standards of journalism in the country.

According to an official statement, the 14th term of the Council concluded on October 5, 2024. Earlier, the Council had invited claims through an advertisement notice issued on June 9, 2024, under Sections 5(3)(a), (b) and (c) of the Press Council Act. However, no claims were received under Section 5(3)(c), which pertains to associations managing news agencies or news agencies themselves.

Subsequently, the Chairperson of the Council, in terms of Section 5(4) of the Act read with the Press Council (Procedure for Notification of Associations of Persons) Rules, 2021, has once again invited claims from eligible associations and news agencies from across the country for notification in the Official Gazette.

The Council said that claims in sealed envelopes must reach the Chairperson, Press Council of India, by June 19, 2026, before 5 pm. The advertisement regarding the same was published in newspapers across the country on May 17, 2026.

The detailed advertisement is also available on the official Press Council of India website.