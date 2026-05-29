Opposition MPs raise concerns over continued detention of MP Er Rashid

Agencies

Srinagar, May 29: Srinagar, May 29: Several Members of Parliament on Friday visited the residence of jailed Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid and expressed solidarity with his family.

The delegation, which included MPs Umesh Patel and Sudhakar Singh, conveyed condolences to the family and later told reporters that many voices across the country understand the pain and concerns of the people of Kashmir.

“There is no doubt that the people of Kashmir have suffered a lot and their voices must be heard,” Sudhakar Singh, who led the delegation, said, as per KNS.

He said Rashid had consistently raised political and human rights issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament and added that his continued incarceration would weaken the bridge between New Delhi and Kashmir.

Singh alleged that the Centre’s lack of engagement with the people of Jammu and Kashmir was increasing alienation in the region.

“He should be released without further delay so that he can serve his people,” he said.

The MPs also interacted with people from different sections of society and said the people of India were not enemies of Kashmiris.

They said agreements forming the basis of the relationship between New Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir should be respected and honoured.

Singh further claimed that the continued incarceration of Rashid amounted to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who elected him despite his imprisonment because he had become “a voice for the voiceless”.