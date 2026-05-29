Public support drives NC Govt: Dr. Farooq

Meets number of public, individual delegations following Eid

RK News Service

Srinagar, 29 May: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah Friday said that the unwavering trust and continued support of the people of Jammu and Kashmir remain the driving force behind the National Conference government.

Dr. Farooq made these remarks while interacting with members of the public and several individual delegations who called on him at his Gupkar residence to extend Eid greetings for the third consecutive day.

Highlighting the party’s enduring bond with the people, Dr. Farooq said that the National Conference derives its strength from the masses and has deep-rooted footprints across Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated that the party remains committed to serving the people and addressing their aspirations with sincerity and dedication.

On the occasion, Dr. Farooq also urged the people to pray for lasting peace, harmony, and prosperity in the Muslim world and across the globe. He emphasized the need for unity, compassion, and collective efforts to foster peace and brotherhood among all sections and nations of people.

Several delegations and individuals conveyed Eid greetings to Dr. Farooq and wished peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.