APSCC Greets People on Eid-ul-Adha, Prays for Peace in J&K

RK News Service

SRINAGAR, May 26: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee on Tuesday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the festival would strengthen peace, prosperity and communal harmony across the Union Territory.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina conveyed greetings to the Muslim community and all residents of J&K on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

He said the festival symbolises sacrifice, patience, humility and selflessness, values that are essential for promoting brotherhood and unity in society.

Raina said Jammu and Kashmir has a long tradition of communal harmony where people of different faiths have lived together with mutual respect and understanding. He expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen the bonds of peace and togetherness among communities.

The APSCC chairman also prayed for lasting peace, progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion.