PDP Leaders Visit Khimber to Greet Mehbooba on Eid

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 29: Senior leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday visited the Khimber residence of party president Mehbooba Mufti to greet her on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The PDP delegation was led by senior spokesperson Iqbal Tramboo and included former MLA Noor Mohammad Sheikh, spokesperson Zuhaib Mir, former State Secretary Arif Laigroo, District Coordinator Dr Ali Mohammad, Constituency Incharge Zadibal Sheikh Gowher, Advocate Abdul Majid Dar, Zone Presidents Mohammad Shafi Kundangar, Khalid Mir and Sheikh.

The leaders exchanged Eid greetings with Mehbooba Mufti and prayed for peace, prosperity, communal harmony and wellbeing of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the PDP leaders also visited the residence of party General Secretary Khursheed Alam and extended Eid greetings to him and his family.

The leaders said that Eid teaches values of sacrifice, compassion and unity and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness and prosperity to the people across Jammu and Kashmir.