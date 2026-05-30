Dr Farooq calls for comprehensive probe into NEET paper leak

Says repeated exam irregularities jeopardising students’ future

Stresses need for transparency and accountability

Abid Bashir

Srinagar, May 29: National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Friday called for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak, asserting that those responsible for playing with the future of students must be identified and dealt with strictly.

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, Abdullah voiced serious concern over the repeated controversies surrounding national-level competitive examinations and said such incidents have caused widespread distress among students and parents across the country.

“If there had been no loopholes in the system, such incidents would never have occurred,” Abdullah said while reacting to reports of the alleged leak and the Centre’s move to involve the Army and the Indian Air Force in transporting examination papers to prevent further breaches.

The NC president said the alleged leak reportedly surfaced in several BJP-ruled states and stressed that accountability must be fixed to restore public confidence in the examination process.

“There should be a thorough investigation and exemplary punishment for all those involved because it is the students who are suffering the most. Young aspirants are being asked to sit for examinations again in scorching heat, with temperatures crossing 48 degrees Celsius in some regions,” he said.

Abdullah said the integrity and credibility of competitive examinations must be safeguarded at every level as millions of students spend years preparing for such tests with dedication and hope.

“Repeated irregularities not only damage the system but also shatter the morale and confidence of deserving students,” he added.

Referring to the ongoing anti-terror operation in Rajouri district, Abdullah said violence and encounters have persisted for decades and reiterated that dialogue remains the only sustainable route to peace.

“There is no alternative to talks. Across the world, conflicts are ultimately resolved through dialogue and engagement,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP over its claims regarding the post-Article 370 situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah remarked that people could themselves judge the prevailing circumstances on the ground.

Commenting on the recent rape and murder of a minor girl in Budgam, the former chief minister termed the incident heartbreaking and said society must reconnect with moral, ethical and spiritual values to prevent such crimes.

He urged people to strengthen their faith, uphold humanity and work collectively for the protection and wellbeing of society.

Abdullah also underlined the importance of opposition in a democracy, saying constructive criticism helps governments rectify mistakes and take decisions in the larger public interest.