Paras Health extends free medical support to tourists in valley

Srinagar, Apr 24, 2025: In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and support, Paras Health Srinagar has announced the provision of free emergency medical services for tourists visiting the Valley. In light of recent incidence, the hospital has extended its unwavering support, offering free medical care and assistance to those in need.

Paras Health Srinagar has made arrangements to ensure round-the-clock access to first aid, trauma care, emergency ward access, doctor

Consultations, and essential medications and support, all free of cost. These services are being provided as part of the hospital’s continued commitment to community care and its guiding motto, “Partners in Health.”

Dr. Murtuza Habib, Facility Director, Paras Health Srinagar, said: “In this hour of need, we are committed to providing medical support to the tourists who are affected by the incident. In a gesture of solidarity and humanity, Paras Health has decided to provide free treatment to all tourists who require medical attention. Our hospital will provide comprehensive medical care, including emergency services, surgery, and other necessary treatments, ensuring support for those in need.”

Tourists in need of assistance can contact Paras Health Srinagar directly at 09103327357 for guidance and help. The hospital’s staff is on standby to offer medical and emotional support to all those who may require it.