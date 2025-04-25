Pahalgam terror attack: Congress to hold candelight marches across country today to honour victims

New Delhi, Apr 24: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Thursday announced that the party workers across all states and districts will hold candlelight marches on April 25 to honour the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

In a post on X, Venugopal said that the ‘Samvidhan Bachhao’ rallies scheduled for April 25, 26 stand postponed.

“In solidarity with the victims of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack and in strong condemnation of this inhuman act, Congress workers across all states and districts will hold candlelight marches on 25th April 2025 to honour the victims and reaffirm our unity against terrorism,” the Congress leader said.

“All Samvidhan Bachao rallies scheduled for 25th and 26th April stand postponed. The Samvidhan Bachao rallies will resume from 27th April onwards,” Venugopal said.

The Congress party on April 20 announced the launch of a nationwide ‘Save Constitution’ campaign across the country from April 25, which will continue till May 30, the party said in a statement.

The terrorist attack on Tuesday in Pahalgam targeted tourists at Baisaran meadow, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage, with widespread protests erupting across the country, demanding stricter action against Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack.

Following the terror attack, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.ANI