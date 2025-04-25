Pahalgam terror attack aftermath: Mehbooba urges Amit Shah to ensure safety of Kashmiris across country

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure safety of Kashmiris residing in other parts of the country in view of threats issued by right-wing elements following the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, the former chief minister said she spoke with Shah to offer condolences over the Pahalgam killings. “Spoke with Home Minister @AmitShahji to extend my deepest condolences & also express solidarity with bereaved families of the Pahalgam terror attack. We stand with the nation in this hour of mourning. Also requested him to intervene in the wake of certain elements openly threatening Kashmiri students & traders across various states. Urged him to intervene without delay to ensure their safety & protection wherever such incidents are being reported,” she said.

The Hindu Raksha Dal has reportedly threatened Kashmiri Muslims working or studying in Dehradun to leave the place within one day or face action.

Mufti said, “The Kashmiri Diaspora should not have to bear the brunt of this tragedy through threats and harassment. I have requested Shri Amit Shah ji to take immediate action to safeguard our students and traders, ensuring they can live and work without fear.”

On Wednesday, the PDP chief led a protest march in Srinagar from PDP headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park to Lal Chowk, joined by party workers and citizens carrying placards condemning the attack. Messages such as “This is an attack on all of us” and “Stop innocent killings” reflected public outrage and grief.

Addressing the media, Mufti called the incident a direct assault on Kashmiriyat — the region’s cultural ethos of peace and harmony — and apologised to the nation for the tragedy. “This attack wasn’t just on tourists; it was an attack on all of us. We are ashamed that such an incident occurred in our land,” she said.

She applauded the efforts of security forces, who have released sketches of three suspects, and emphasised the need for a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy that also addresses the socio-economic roots of unrest in the region.

Mehbooba urged all political parties, communities and citizens to stand united against terrorism and to uphold peace and justice in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone urges Centre to ensure safety of Kashmiri students

Expressing serious concern over the growing incidents of harassment faced by Kashmiri students in various parts of the country, People’s Conference (PC) president and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone on Thursday urged the Union Government to take immediate steps to ensure their safety.

“There have been many incidents where Kashmiri students are being harassed, beaten up, bullied and even asked to vacate their rented accommodations,” Lone said. He appealed to the Centre to intervene and create a safe and secure environment for students studying outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Lone said that such incidents not only endanger young lives but also damage the social fabric of the nation. “The safety of our youth must be a top priority,” he added.