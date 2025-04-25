Violence has no place in J&K: Iltija Mufti

Anantnag, Apr 24: Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack on tourists, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti said violence has no place in Jammu and Kashmir or anywhere in the country.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the injured tourists undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag, Iltija expressed her gratitude to the hospital Principal, Prof (Dr) Rukhsana Najeeb and the staff for their prompt and compassionate response to the incident. “I would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and the entire staff. The way they took care of the injured tourists is something I deeply appreciate,” she said.

Condemning the terrorist attack, the PDP leader said, “We, the people of Kashmir, want peace. We strongly condemn this dastardly terrorist attack. This is not what our country stands for.”

Reiterating her call for unity, she added, “This is India, as Gandhiji envisioned it. I want to send a message of solidarity to the bereaved families. We stand with all those who lost their loved ones in this tragic incident.”

Iltija said two injured persons are still undergoing treatment at GMC Anantnag. “Alhamdulillah, by the grace of God, they are doing much better now,” she said.

Addressing the harassment faced by Kashmiri students and traders in various parts of the country, Mufti said, “I appeal to the people of India to take care of them. Be it our students, traders, shawl vendors, or handicraft sellers — they are all facing threats. In Uttarakhand, for example, an organisation has issued an ultimatum asking Kashmiri students to leave by 10 o’clock. I appeal to Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure their safety.”

The PDP leader expressed trust in the government’s response to the attack. “I trust the leadership of the Indian government. I am sure they will take the right and necessary steps to handle this crisis,” she added.

She said the injured responded with kindness. “There is a patient from Madurai and another from Gujarat — both behaved so graciously. Despite our apologies, they responded with utmost grace. I must put that on record,” she said.

Later, Iltija travelled to Hapatnar in Anantnag to meet the bereaved family of the slain ponywala, Syed Adil Hussain Shah. “He sacrificed his life to save the lives of the tourists,” she said.