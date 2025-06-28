AIP leaders Prince Parvaiz, Ishtiyaq Qaderi, Firdous Baba & Sheikh Ashiq to Join Er Rasheed’s Day-Long Hunger Strike 

As Jailed Member of Parliament and Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) President Er Rasheed has announced that he will observe a 24-hour hunger strike inside Tihar Jail, from 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 28 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 29, in protest of the continued denial of democratic rights to Kashmiris.

AIP leaders including Party General Secretary Prince Parvaiz, Chairman AIP Political Affairs Committee Ishtiyaq Qaderi Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, Senior Leader and Spokesperson Firdous Baba State Secretary Sheikh Ashiq have announced their will to join Er. Rasheed’s hunger strike.

“We are holding hunger strike in solidarity with our party president who has been languishing in jail since 2019 also to press upon national parties and regional parties, about the hundreds of Kashmiris languishing in Tihar Jail and other prisons under different laws.

It is very unfortunate to see that the parties who claim that they represent the Kashmir do hasitate in talking about Kashmiri prisoners and their miseries. Er Rasheed is one who feels the pain of prisoners and their family as he is himself a victim. We are associated with him and we are moral bound to support him and second his call. We have decided to start the hunger strike in solidarity with our leader.”Said Party General Secretary Price Parvaiz.

The decision came after Er Rasheed through his family announced that he will start hunger strike tonight at 8pm to tomorrow 8pm for 24 long hours.