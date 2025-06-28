Breaking

AIP leaders Prince Parvaiz, Ishtiyaq Qaderi, Firdous Baba & Sheikh Ashiq to Join Er Rasheed’s Day-Long Hunger Strike 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

As Jailed Member of Parliament and Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) President Er Rasheed has announced that he will observe a 24-hour hunger strike inside Tihar Jail, from 8:00 p.m. Saturday, June 28 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 29, in protest of the continued denial of democratic rights to Kashmiris.

AIP leaders including Party General Secretary Prince Parvaiz, Chairman AIP Political Affairs Committee Ishtiyaq Qaderi Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, Senior Leader and Spokesperson Firdous Baba State Secretary Sheikh Ashiq have announced their will to join Er. Rasheed’s hunger strike.

“We are holding hunger strike in solidarity with our party president who has been languishing in jail since 2019 also to press upon national parties and regional parties, about the hundreds of Kashmiris languishing in Tihar Jail and other prisons under different laws.

It is very unfortunate to see that the parties who claim that they represent the Kashmir do hasitate in talking about Kashmiri prisoners and their miseries. Er Rasheed is one who feels the pain of prisoners and their family as he is himself a victim. We are associated with him and we are moral bound to support him and second his call. We have decided to start the hunger strike in solidarity with our leader.”Said Party General Secretary Price Parvaiz.

The decision came after Er Rasheed through his family announced that he will start hunger strike tonight at 8pm to tomorrow 8pm for 24 long hours.

LG inaugurates first cinema multiplex in Kashmir
DC reviews implementation of PC&PNDT, Clinical Establishment, Registration & Regulation Act in Rajouri District 
Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
“Presentation of our country’s military, diplomatic and moral strength”: Rajnath Singh hails PM Modi’s address
“Israel has refrained from additional attacks,” says Israeli PMO amid reports of ceasefire violations
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Chief Secretary exhorts officers to create errorless land records
Next Article J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Minister Javed Rana Condoles Demise of Warden 
Breaking
PM Modi interacts with Group Captain Shukla, first Indian to reach International Space Station
Breaking National
KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts 
Breaking
J&K Traffic Police Issues Traffic Advisory for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2025
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News