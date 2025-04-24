Pahalgam Attack: Owaisi questions ‘security lapses’, asks why “no police personnel” at high-footfall area

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned over the ‘security lapses’ surrounding the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam and said how such a high-footfall area could remain unguarded and how the attackers managed to breach Indian borders.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi also warned that if militants could reach Pahalgam, they could potentially threaten major areas like Srinagar.

“… A place where there were so many tourists, there was not even one police personnel, or a CRPF camp. The Quick Reaction Team (QRT) took over an hour to arrive at the scene. And these people shot people after asking about their faith.

“They came from Pakistan, and Pakistan supports them. How did they cross the border? Who is responsible for it? They could also reach Srinagar if they reached Pahalgam… Justice would only prevail when accountability is fixed…and these terrorists will be punished,” he added.

AIMIM chief Assaduddin Owaisi will attend the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack at the parliament after Union Home Minister Amit Shah invited him over a phone call. Addressing the press conference, Owaisi stated that Amit Shah had invited him to attend the meeting, and he would book the earliest ticket to be present.

“The reason for which the all-party meeting is called is of national importance. The Home Minister just called me and asked where I am. He has asked me to come. I will book the earliest ticket and reach the all-party meeting (in Delhi),” Owaisi said.

This came after Owaisi urged the government to invite small parties with fewer than five or ten MPs to the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The AIMIM Chief said that the PM could spare more time for this issue and hear all views.

Taking to X, Owaisi said that he had a conversation with Parliamentary Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding an all-party meeting, who stated that “they are thinking of inviting only parties with five or ten Members of Parliament (MPS).”

Owaisi added that Rijiju argued that the meeting will take “too long” if everyone is invited. “Regarding the Pahalgam All Party Meeting, I spoke to Kiren Rijiju last night. He said they’re thinking of inviting only parties with “5 or 10 MPs.”

When I asked why not parties with fewer MPs, he said that the meeting would get “too long.” When I asked, “What about us, the smaller parties?” He joked that my voice is, anyway, too loud,” Owaisi wrote on X.

Saying that the all-party meeting aims to send a strong and united message against terrorism, Owaisi raised concerns over the issue, questioning whether PM Modi can’t spare an extra hour to hear the concerns. (ANI)