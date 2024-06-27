One killed, 3 injured as car falls into gorge in Reasi

One person was killed and three others were injured after a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Reasi district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to officials, four people were on board the car bearing the number JK-02-BA-0455 when the accident took place.

The driver reportedly lost control over the wheels along Judda to Kouri, near Sawalla Nalla. The vehicle then fell into a gorge at Arnas.

One person died and three others were injured in the accident, they said.

The victims’ identities were not confirmed.