Omar Govt Fast-Tracking Srinagar Development: Sagar

Tours Khanyar constituency; reviews ongoing development works

RK News Service

Srinagar, May, 30: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary and MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar on Saturday asserted that Srinagar, as the face of Kashmir and the political, cultural and economic nerve centre of the Valley occupies a pivotal place in the developmental vision of the Omar Abdullah-led government.

Sagar made these remarks during his day-long tour of the Brein and Baba Demb areas of the Khanyar Assembly Constituency, where he undertook an extensive public outreach programme, reviewed ongoing developmental works and interacted with residents from different walks of life.

During the visit, Sagar met locals, youth, traders and representatives of various community groups. He made several stopovers to assess the availability of ration supplies and other essential civic amenities and took stock of the pace and quality of developmental works being executed in the area.

Interacting with people, Sagar said, “Srinagar is not merely a city; it is the face of Kashmir and a reflection of our collective aspirations, heritage and identity. Its development is intrinsically linked with the progress of the entire region,” he said adding “The Omar Abdullah-led government is committed to ensuring that Srinagar witnesses planned, balanced and sustainable growth through focused interventions across key sectors.”

He said the elected government led by CM Omar has adopted a comprehensive development strategy aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens while addressing long-pending infrastructural deficiencies.

In a veiled criticism of previous administrations, Sagar said that successive non-National Conference governments had historically failed to accord Srinagar the attention and resources it deserved, resulting in the accumulation of developmental deficits and civic challenges over the years.