Safeguarding Kashmir’s Wetlands

From nature’s sponges to climate shields, the Valley’s wetlands are being smothered by encroachment, pollution, and apathy

YOUNIS QADRI

Wetlands in the Kashmir Valley were once spoken of with great pride. They were the winter homes of thousands of migratory birds from Central Asia and Siberia, the natural sponges that absorbed the Jhelum’s fury, and the living pantries for communities that depended on fish, reeds, fodder, and water. Today, that pride is increasingly tinged with anxiety.

The Valley’s wetlands from Hokersar and Wular to Mirgund, Shallabugh, and the remnants of Anchar and Brari Nambal are shrinking, silting, and suffocating before our eyes. This is not just a story of lost birds and vanishing lotus leaves. It is a story about our safety, our economy, and our identity.

Over the last few decades, unplanned urbanisation, illegal encroachments, and relentless dumping of solid waste and sewage have eaten into the wetland margins. Where water once spread out to absorb excess rainfall and snowmelt, we now see concrete, road embankments, and housing colonies. Each kanal of marsh converted may seem like a private gain, but collectively it is a public loss, a loss that comes back as urban flooding, waterlogging, and degraded water quality.

The 2014 floods were widely described as a wake‑up call. Many experts pointed out that the floodplains and wetlands that once buffered the Jhelum had been steadily narrowed and choked. Yet, nearly a decade on, the pattern of behaviour remains familiar: hurried announcements after a disaster, committees and surveys, but very little sustained, on‑ground reversal of damage. The wetlands continue to be treated as wastelands waiting to be reclaimed, rather than as critical infrastructure that protects life and property.

Equally worrying is the steady decline in ecological health. Siltation from deforested catchments, untreated sewage from expanding habitations, and nutrient‑rich runoff have turned many waterbodies into shallow, weed‑clogged pools. This has altered bird migration patterns and hit traditional livelihoods based on fishing, wickerwork, and aquatic vegetation. The people who have lived in closest relationship with wetlands are ironically the first to feel the cost of their degradation.

Policy responses have often been fragmented. One department draws up a conservation plan, another relaxes land‑use norms, while local bodies struggle with basic waste management. On paper, many wetlands enjoy legal protection. In reality, the boundary pillars are missing or pushed quietly inward, the flow channels are blocked, and enforcement is weak. When short‑term political or commercial interests collide with long‑term ecological security, the latter has almost always been sacrificed.

If we are honest, this is not merely a governance failure. It is also a social and cultural shift. We have begun to see water only as something to be extracted through pipes and taps, not as part of a living landscape that needs space to breathe. Wetlands are remembered during bird festivals or winter picnics, then forgotten for the rest of the year. Until they flood. Until a disease outbreak is traced to polluted water. Until a fisherman quietly abandons a profession his family held for generations.





There is still time to bend this story in another direction but that window is narrowing. The first step is to recognise wetlands as life‑saving assets, not vacant land. This must reflect in strict protection of their notified boundaries, a complete halt to fresh encroachments, and time‑bound removal of illegal constructions in the most sensitive zones. Such measures are not easy and will require political will, clear compensation policies, and transparent communication with affected communities.

Second, conservation cannot succeed if it is pursued only as a technical exercise led by distant agencies. Local communities, especially those that depend directly on wetlands, need to be partners and beneficiaries. Community‑based monitoring, where residents help track water levels, pollution, and illegal filling, could strengthen enforcement and rebuild a sense of shared ownership. School and college curricula must bring back the stories of our lakes and marshes, not as romantic backdrops but as living systems that sustain our cities and villages.

Third, urban planning in the Valley must start treating wetlands as integral to climate resilience. As extreme weather events become more frequent, the cost of ignoring natural buffers will rise sharply. Investing in sewage treatment, solid waste segregation, desiltation of feeder channels, and restoration of natural inflows may not be as visible as a new road or flyover, but these are the kinds of projects that will determine how we fare in the next big flood.

The story of Kashmir has always been entwined with water from the Dal and Nigeen lakes to the once‑vast marshes that cradle the Jhelum. Allowing wetlands to disappear is not just an environmental loss; it is an erosion of the Valley’s character and security. We can either continue down the current path of neglect, counting the costs after each disaster, or we can choose a different path: one that treats wetlands as the lungs and kidneys of our landscape.

The choice, ultimately, is ours. But nature will have the final word. If we do not give our wetlands space today, they will take it back tomorrow in ways far more sudden, destructive, and unforgiving than we can afford.

( Author is an environmental activist, public speaker and researcher)