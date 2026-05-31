Bukhari Concerned Over Difficulties Faced by Hajj Pilgrims

Calls on the government to take up matter with Hajj Committee

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 30: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Friday expressed deep concern over reports that Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are facing undue hardship while preparing to return home after completing their sacred pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, Altaf Bukhari said, “It is deeply concerning that Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir, who are preparing to return home after completing their sacred pilgrimage, are reportedly being subjected to unnecessary hardship due to the insensitive and non-cooperative approach of the concerned Hajj authorities and airline officials.”

Referring to the concerns raised by the pilgrims, he said, “These pilgrims state that before departing for Saudi Arabia, they were instructed to reduce their luggage by 15 kilograms. They are now being informed that in the Ahmedabad–Srinagar sector they will be allowed only 5 kg of check-in baggage and 7 kg of hand baggage, while the remaining luggage—up to 30 kg—will be transported separately by road.”

“This abrupt decision has caused grave concern among the pilgrims, who fear that sacred items, gifts, and perishable goods purchased during their stay in Saudi Arabia could be damaged, lost, or spoiled during transit. Such uncertainty has added needless stress and anguish to their journey,” he added.

Urging the government to intervene in the matter, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Government must intervene immediately and take up the matter with the Hajj Committee of India and the concerned airline authorities. Pilgrims who have completed a sacred journey deserve dignity, respect, and proper facilitation.”