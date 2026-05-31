Why Are Heart Attacks Increasing Among Young Adults?

Young people must understand that health cannot be taken for granted. In today’s fast-paced world, protecting heart health is not optional; it is essential

DR MUZAFFAR AHMAD MIR

HEALTH WATCH

This trend has become one of the most concerning medical issues of modern times. Hospitals are seeing younger patients with blocked coronary arteries, high cholesterol levels, uncontrolled hypertension, and even sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiologists repeatedly warn that heart disease is no longer limited to old age. Lifestyle changes, stress, poor dietary habits, smoking, obesity, diabetes, and lack of physical activity have collectively contributed to this growing crisis.

India already carries one of the world’s largest burdens of cardiovascular disease. According to the World Health Organisation, cardiovascular diseases contribute significantly to deaths in India each year. Studies have also shown that Indians tend to develop heart disease nearly 5–10 years earlier compared to many Western populations. This means that conditions commonly seen in people in their sixties elsewhere are increasingly appearing in Indians in their forties or even thirties.

The rise in heart attacks among young adults is particularly alarming because it affects individuals during the most productive years of life. A cardiac event at a young age not only affects physical health but also creates emotional, social, and financial stress for families.

Changing Lifestyle Patterns

One of the biggest reasons behind the increase in heart disease among young adults is the dramatic change in lifestyle over the past two decades.

Modern life has become increasingly sedentary. Many people spend most of their day sitting in offices, working on computers, using mobile phones, or watching screens for prolonged periods. Daily physical activity has sharply declined. Walking, outdoor sports, and routine exercise have decreased considerably in urban populations.

At the same time, dietary habits have changed significantly. Processed foods, sugary drinks, fried snacks, excessive salt intake, and fast food have become a regular part of daily life. Such foods contribute to obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol, all major risk factors for heart disease.

Obesity itself has emerged as a major public health problem. Central obesity, commonly referred to as abdominal or belly fat, is particularly dangerous because it is strongly associated with coronary artery disease. Many young adults consider weight gain only a cosmetic issue and fail to recognise its long-term impact on heart health.

Stress and Mental Exhaustion

Stress is another major contributor to early cardiovascular disease. Today’s younger generation faces constant pressure related to academics, careers, competition, financial responsibilities, and social expectations. Fast-paced lifestyles, irregular schedules, and excessive screen exposure have increased mental exhaustion.

Chronic stress affects the body in multiple ways. It increases blood pressure, raises stress hormone levels, affects sleep quality, and promotes unhealthy habits such as overeating or smoking. Over time, these changes damage blood vessels and increase the risk of heart attacks.

Sleep deprivation is also becoming increasingly common. Many young adults sleep less than six hours due to work schedules, late-night mobile use, or irregular routines. Poor sleep has been linked to hypertension, obesity, diabetes, and increased cardiovascular risk.

Smoking and Vaping

Smoking remains one of the strongest risk factors for heart disease. Tobacco damages blood vessels, reduces oxygen supply, accelerates plaque formation inside arteries, and increases the risk of blood clots. Even occasional smoking significantly increases cardiovascular risk. Despite growing awareness, smoking continues to be common among young adults.

In recent years, vaping and e-cigarettes have also gained popularity, particularly among teenagers and young professionals. Many people mistakenly believe vaping is harmless compared to traditional smoking. However, medical research suggests that vaping can also damage blood vessels and negatively affect heart function. The increasing use of nicotine products among youth is therefore becoming another contributor to rising cardiovascular disease.

The Situation in Jammu & Kashmir

Like the rest of the country, Jammu & Kashmir is also witnessing increasing cases of lifestyle-related diseases. Doctors in the region have noted a rise in hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and coronary artery disease among younger age groups.

Regional studies conducted in Kashmir have identified smoking, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, and stress as important risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Cold weather conditions may also contribute indirectly by increasing blood pressure and vascular stress during the winter months.

Several hospital-based observations from the region have shown that coronary artery disease is no longer uncommon among relatively younger individuals. Increasing urbanisation, changing food habits, reduced physical activity, and rising stress levels are believed to be contributing factors.

Another important concern is the growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension in the population. Since both conditions often remain undiagnosed for years, many individuals only discover them after developing serious complications.

The Misconception of “Healthy Appearance”

One of the most confusing aspects of modern heart disease is that some heart attacks occur in people who appear physically fit.

Doctors explain that external appearance does not always reflect internal cardiovascular health. Some individuals maintain muscular physiques but may still have high cholesterol, hypertension, smoking habits, poor sleep, or significant stress.

Additionally, the misuse of gym supplements, anabolic steroids, fat burners, and performance-enhancing substances has become increasingly common. Steroid abuse can increase blood pressure, alter cholesterol balance, enlarge the heart muscle, and increase the risk of dangerous arrhythmias.

Intense exercise without proper medical evaluation can also occasionally trigger cardiac events in individuals with previously undiagnosed heart conditions. Physical fitness is beneficial, but extreme or unregulated practices can sometimes be harmful.

Ignoring Early Warning Signs

Another reason why heart attacks in young adults can become dangerous is the delayed recognition of symptoms. Young individuals often ignore warning signs such as chest discomfort, sweating, breathlessness, unusual fatigue, jaw pain, shoulder pain, or palpitations. Many assume these symptoms are due to acidity, anxiety, or exhaustion because they believe heart disease occurs only in older people.

This delay in seeking medical attention can prove fatal during an actual heart attack. Cardiologists emphasise that timely treatment is critical because early restoration of the blood supply can save heart muscle and reduce complications.

Importantly, heart attacks in younger individuals may sometimes present with atypical symptoms rather than severe crushing chest pain. Awareness regarding these signs remains extremely important.

Diabetes and Hypertension in the Young

Another worrying trend is the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among younger populations.

Modern dietary patterns, obesity, lack of exercise, and stress have caused these conditions to appear at earlier ages. Many people are unaware they have elevated blood pressure or high blood sugar levels because these diseases can remain silent for years.

Diabetes damages blood vessels gradually and accelerates the development of coronary artery disease. Hypertension similarly weakens arterial walls and increases cardiac workload.

When combined with smoking, obesity, or stress, these conditions dramatically increase the risk of premature heart attacks.

Importance of Prevention

Despite the seriousness of the problem, most cardiovascular risk factors are preventable. Doctors strongly emphasise the importance of adopting healthy lifestyle habits early in life. Simple measures can significantly reduce the risk of heart disease:

• Regular physical activity and exercise.

• Balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

• Avoiding smoking and vaping.

• Limiting junk food and sugary beverages.

• Maintaining a healthy body weight.

• Proper sleep and stress management.

• Routine monitoring of blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol levels.

• Regular medical checkups, especially in individuals with a family history of heart disease.

Public awareness is extremely important because prevention is always more effective than treatment. Schools, colleges, workplaces, and families all have an important role in promoting healthy lifestyles. Small daily habits established at a young age can have a major long-term impact on cardiovascular health.

A Wake-Up Call for Society

The rise in heart attacks among young adults should be viewed as a warning sign for modern society. Rapid lifestyle changes, unhealthy diets, stress, smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity have collectively created a silent epidemic.

Heart disease no longer affects only the elderly. Increasingly, it is affecting people during the prime years of life. The consequences extend beyond hospitals, affecting families, careers, and quality of life.

The encouraging aspect is that many risk factors are modifiable. Lifestyle correction, early awareness, regular health screening, and responsible habits can dramatically reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease.

Young people must understand that health cannot be taken for granted. In today’s fast-paced world, protecting heart health is not optional; it is essential.

(The author is a registered medical practitioner and RK health columnist. He can be reached at: mir.muzaffar@yahoo.com)