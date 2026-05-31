Politics

Dr Farooq, Omar Pay Tributes to Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Tramboo

ByRK NEWS

May 31, 2026

RK News Service

Srinagar, May. 30:  The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and Vice President and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday paid glowing tributes to veteran National Conference leader and long-time associate of Sher-e-Kashmir, Khawaja Ghulam Rasool Tramboo of Shamaswari, Srinagar, on his death anniversary.

Remembering his invaluable contributions to the party and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of Sher-e-Kashmir, the duo described GR Tramboo as a dedicated political worker who devoted his life to serving the people and strengthening the National Conference at the grassroots level.

Dr. Farooq recalled his close association with the late leader and lauded his sincerity, humility, and steadfast dedication to the cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that Ghulam Rasool Tramboo’s services and sacrifices for the party would always be remembered with respect and gratitude.

Omar Abdullah also paid homage to the departed leader, stating that his legacy of commitment, loyalty, and public service continues to inspire generations of National Conference workers.

The party rank and file also remembered  Ghulam Rasool Tramboo’s enduring contribution to the National Conference and the socio-political life of Jammu and Kashmir.

By RK NEWS

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