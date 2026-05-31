Dr Feroze of Sopore Joined AIP

RK News Service

Srinagar, May 30: Awami Itihaad Party has designated former BMO and DIO Dr Firdouse Bhat as District President Kupwara, while senior party leader Ajaz Ahmad Lone of Shrakwara has been designated as District President Baramulla.

Quoting Party General Secretary Prince Parveez, AIP Chief Spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said that the appointments have been made in view of the organizational capabilities, public connect and long-standing contribution of both leaders towards strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Prince Parveez expressed confidence that both Dr Firdouse Bhat and Ajaz Ahmad Lone will work with commitment and dedication to further strengthen the party structure in their respective districts and effectively represent public aspirations.

Meanwhile, noted scholar from Dangerpora Sopore, Dr Feroze, joined Awami Itihaad Party and was warmly welcomed into the party fold by senior party leaders including Vice President Adv G N Shaheen, State Secretary Sheikh Ashiq , Constituency incharge Sopore Adv Mursaleen, Adv Ubaid Shamas, Syed Uzair, Mohammadi Shafi.

The party leadership termed the joining of Dr Feroze as a valuable addition to the party and expressed hope that his academic and social contribution will further strengthen the party’s outreach among the people.