NSE pledges Rs 4 lakh to each family of Pahalgam victims

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has pledged Rs 1 crore in total (approximately Rs 4 lakhs per family) to support the families of the deceased who lost their lives in Pahalgam terror attack, as per a statement from the stock exchange.

NSE stands with the nation at this time of grief and crisis.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and CEO, NSE, said, “This is a moment of collective mourning for our country. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected families, and we hope to bring them support in whatever possible manner.”

Prime Minister Modi issued a stern warning in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and said that India will “pursue the terrorists to the end of the earth.”

“India will identify, track and punish every terrorist, their handlers and their backers. We will pursue them to the end of the earth. Terrorism will never break India’s spirit. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to ensure that justice is done. The entire nation is firm in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is on our side. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders, who have stood with us in these times,” PM Modi said on Thursday.

As many as 26 people were killed in the dastardly attack by terrorists on tourists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22.

Recognizing the seriousness of this terrorist attack, the central government decided upon the following measures:

The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance with immediate effect, until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.

The Integrated Check Post Attari will be closed with immediate effect. Those who have crossed over with valid endorsements may return through that route before 01 May 2025.

Pakistani nationals will not be permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas. Any SVES visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India.

The Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi are declared Persona Non Grata. They have a week to leave India. India will be withdrawing its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the High Commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effected by 01 May 2025. (ANI)