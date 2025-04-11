No proposal for school upgradation in Thanamandi: Govt

Jammu, April 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has stated that the School Education Department has not received any proposals for the upgradation of Primary and Middle Schools in the Thanamandi Assembly constituency.

In response to a query raised by MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan during the just concluded Assembly session, the Minister in charge of School Education Sakina Itoo, confirmed that no such demands have been submitted for the Thanamandi constituency.

“The School Education Department currently has no immediate plans for upgrading schools across Jammu and Kashmir, as many have already been upgraded. The department is now focusing on developing necessary infrastructure and ensuring adequate staffing, particularly for the recently upgraded schools,” the Minister said. Additionally, the Minister highlighted a critical shortage of teaching staff, noting that no teacher recruitment has taken place in the past five years due to a freeze on General Line Teacher appointments following a 2018 SAC decision. The situation has been further worsened by a high number of retirements in recent years. Nevertheless, the Minister assured that any future proposals for school upgrades would consider the needs of the Thanamandi constituency.