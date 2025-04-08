No land identified for Cluster University at Janan Wali Gali-Shashstra: Govt

Jammu, April 07: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir Monday clarified that no land has been identified at Janan Wali Gali-Shashstra for the establishment of a Cluster University, putting to rest earlier assumptions surrounding the proposed project.

The clarification came in response to a question raised by legislator Choudhary Mohammad Akram during the ongoing session of the Legislative Assembly. In its written reply, the Higher Education Department stated: “No such land stands identified.” The reply said that the question of any delay in the University’s establishment does not arise due to the absence of land allotment.

Responding to a supplementary question, the department also addressed the issue of engaging Ph.D. scholars on a contractual basis. It confirmed that candidates, including those holding doctoral degrees, are engaged on academic arrangements wherever necessary, primarily to address the shortage of faculty across Government Degree Colleges, Autonomous Colleges, Engineering and Technology Colleges, and Cluster Universities in both Jammu and Srinagar.

These academic arrangements are made on an annual basis, with eligible candidates appointed as Lecturers, Physical Training Instructors (PTIs), or Librarians. Importantly, the selection criteria grant 25 out of 100 marks to candidates holding Ph.D. qualifications. The policy governing such engagements has been detailed in Government Order No: 137-JK(HE) of 2024, dated March 1, 2024, the reply states.