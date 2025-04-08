Rizwan Uddin hands over charge to Sumeet Singh at EPFO Jammu

Jammu, April 07: In a significant administrative transition, Rizwan Uddin, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-I and Officer-in-Charge of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Regional Office Jammu, Monday formally handed over charge to Sumeet Singh, a young and dynamic officer.

Rizwan Uddin’s tenure in Jammu was marked by proactive initiatives aimed at improving stakeholder engagement and public outreach. Notably, he led the successful Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 campaign, which focused on raising awareness among employers, employees, and pensioners about various EPFO schemes, benefits, and digital services. While stepping down from his role, Uddin expressed heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support and cooperation. He acknowledged the collaborative spirit shown by employers, employees, trade unions, and the general public, which enabled the regional office to enhance service delivery and policy implementation. “I am confident that under the capable leadership of Sumeet Singh, the office will continue to serve the region with the same commitment and integrity,” Rizwan Uddin said. “I urge all stakeholders to extend their full support to the new officer, ensuring sustained growth and effective service.” The EPFO Jammu office reaffirmed its mission to provide efficient, transparent, and people-friendly services while strengthening the social security framework for workers across J&K.