NIT Srinagar organizes annual cross-country run,250 participated

Srinagar, June 04: The Students Activity and Sports Centre, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar organized a Cross-Country Run, in which around 250 participants took active part across the three categories.

Prof. Abdul Liman (DSW) flagged off the boys’ run from Nishat Garden to the NIT Campus, while Prof. Yashwant Mehta (Dean P&D) flagged off the run for girls, staff, and faculty from Duck Park to the NIT Campus.

The top three position holders in each category were awarded trophies and appreciation certificates. In the boy’s category, Ravi Choudhary(Enrollment No. 2021BMME014) secured the 1st position, Aditya Kumar (Enrollment No. 2021BCIV136) took 2nd place, and Mohammad Sofiyan (Enrollment No. 2021BCIV145) came in 3rd.

In the girls’ category, Miss Pooja (Enrollment No. 2022BMEC060) won 1st place, Miss Krite Mora (Enrollment No. 2023MHPHY006) claimed 2nd place, and Miss Anjale (Enrollment No. 2023MELEEP001) secured 3rd place.

Among the staff and faculty, Yasir Ahmad Mir (Director’s Office) took 1st place, Mustaffa Zargar (Technical Officer) won 2nd place, and Dr. Farhad (Assistant Professor) finished in 3rd place.

Prof. Yashwant Mehta (Dean P & D) congratulated the winners and stated that such events are important to develop a vibrant academic system on the campus.

“Participating in sports activities develops valuable skills among individuals that extend beyond the playing field. The ability to plan ahead, understand consequences, make informed decisions, and learn from mistakes can be applied to various aspects of life,” he said.

Prof. Mehta also appreciated the efforts of the Students Activity and Sports Centre at NIT Srinagar for organizing the cross-country run and making other arrangements for the participants.

On the occasion, Dr. Srinibash Mishra, SAS Coordinator, expressed his gratitude to the DC administration Srinagar, SSP Srinagar, SP Traffic City, SHO Nigeen, SHO Nishat and SDPO Zakura for regulating the traffic and ensuring the success of the cross-country event.

He also thanked all the security personnel of NIT Srinagar for their efficient and dedicated service in making the event successful.