Kashmir Province Chess Championship 2024 wraps up with remarkable performances

Srinagar, June 04: The 3-day Kashmir Province Chess Championship 2024, catering to both men and women players, concluded recently amidst fierce competition and electrifying matches. Organized by the All J&K Chess Association in collaboration with the J&K Sports Council, the event unfolded at the prestigious Srinagar Sports Club, Wazirbagh, Srinagar, from May 31st to June 2nd, 2024.

In the Senior Men category, the top positions were fiercely contested, with Faisal Farooq emerging triumphant in the 1st position, followed closely by Arshid Ahmad in 2nd place, and Dr. Akhtar Ajaz securing the 3rd spot. The top ten players from this category are set to represent Kashmir division in the upcoming UT level Chess Championship 2024 scheduled from June 21st to June 23rd, 2024.

Senior Men – Top 10 Positions

Faisal Farooq, Arshid Ahmad Kolu, Dr. Akhtar Ajaz, Shahid Farooq, Abdul Majid Sayem, Hamzah Malik, Nadeem Husain Mir, Mohammad Ayaan Khan, Javid Ahmad Mir, Sameer Abbas

The Senior Women category witnessed an impressive performance by Eilya Bashir, who clinched the 1st position and will proudly represent Kashmir Division in the upcoming UT Senior Women Championship to be held in Jammu. It’s worth noting that Mohammad Ibaad Gundroo stood out as the youngest participant in the tournament.

Throughout the championship, players showcased exceptional skills, strategic thinking, and exemplary sportsmanship, creating an environment of friendly yet intense competition. Spectators were treated to thrilling matches and nail-biting moments that kept them on the edge of their seats.

Reflecting on the event’s success, members of the All J&K Chess Association expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming response and participation in the Kashmir Division Championship. They emphasized the importance of chess beyond just a game, citing its role in instilling discipline, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills vital for personal and academic growth. The association looks forward to continuing its efforts in promoting chess and nurturing future champions.