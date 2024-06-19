Breaking

Nine inmates injured in gas cylinder explosion at Kupwara district jail

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

At least nine inmates suffered injuries after a gas cylinder exploded inside district jail here on Wednesday.

An official told GNS that the blast occurred after a cylinder started leaking gas, resulting in injuries to nine inmates.

The injured inmates have been identified as; Syed Tawseef Gilani of Tangdhar, Shahjahan Shah of Dangarpora Sopore, Jameel Ahmad of Tangdhar, Ashiq Hussain Teli of Bandipora, Khursheed Ahmad Bhat of Amargarh Sopore, Ghulam Rasool War of Gonipora Kupwara, Javid Ahmad Bhat of Barsoo Ganderbal, Hilal Ahmad Malik of Sopore and Javid Ahmad Malla of Arin Bandipora.

“The injured inmates were soon after hospitalised for treatment to a nearby hospital, from where four with relatively serious injuries, were referred to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment,” the officialsaid.

You Might Also Like

JD Information Kashmir, Employees condole demise of veteran Photo-Journalist Nissar Ahmad

Reasi Bus attack: Terror associate involved in helping terrorists for executing attack arrested Says Police

Man who fled away with weapon arrested within 24 hours in Doda: Police

Mirwaiz expresses grief over deaths of over 500 Hajj pilgrims

Senior Kashmir photojournalist Nissar Ahmad is no more

Share This Article
Previous Article Reasi Bus attack: Terror associate involved in helping terrorists for executing attack arrested Says Police
Next Article JD Information Kashmir, Employees condole demise of veteran Photo-Journalist Nissar Ahmad
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on 20th-21st June
Developing Story
Anti Aitqaad, Anti Tasawuf forces set holy of holiest Shrine of Syed Reshi Naseeb ud Deen Gazi Sangam Eidgah on fire after earlier failed attempt
Breaking
One held in connection with Reasi terror attack: J-K Police
Breaking
“A matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir”: Manoj Sinha on PM’s visit to Srinagar on International Yoga Day
Developing Story

Recent Comments

No comments to show.