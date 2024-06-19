Nine inmates injured in gas cylinder explosion at Kupwara district jail

At least nine inmates suffered injuries after a gas cylinder exploded inside district jail here on Wednesday.

An official told GNS that the blast occurred after a cylinder started leaking gas, resulting in injuries to nine inmates.

The injured inmates have been identified as; Syed Tawseef Gilani of Tangdhar, Shahjahan Shah of Dangarpora Sopore, Jameel Ahmad of Tangdhar, Ashiq Hussain Teli of Bandipora, Khursheed Ahmad Bhat of Amargarh Sopore, Ghulam Rasool War of Gonipora Kupwara, Javid Ahmad Bhat of Barsoo Ganderbal, Hilal Ahmad Malik of Sopore and Javid Ahmad Malla of Arin Bandipora.

“The injured inmates were soon after hospitalised for treatment to a nearby hospital, from where four with relatively serious injuries, were referred to a Srinagar hospital for further treatment,” the officialsaid.