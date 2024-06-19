Breaking

Reasi Bus attack: Terror associate involved in helping terrorists for executing attack arrested Says Police

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read
Reasi, Jun 09 (ANI): A rescue operation is underway after a bus carrying pilgrims lost its control and fell into a gorge following an alleged terror attack, in Reasi on Sunday. Reportedly, 10 people have lost their lives in the accident. (ANI Photo)

SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma on Wednesday said that a major breakthrough has been achieved in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9th June.

While addressing the media, Mohita Sharma said, “In Reasi attack, one terror associate, namely Hakam, age 45 years has been arrested by J&K Police at Reasi. This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident.”

“The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on”, she said.

She said, “Around 150 people have been arrested in connection with this case. We have arrested the terrorist from Bandrahi in Rajouri district. I reached the spot of the incident after 1.5 hours but the local police reached the spot immediately and were involved in the rescue of the injured…Since it was the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the new govt and India-Pakistan match, so we were on alert. We did not get any specific input regarding this attack…”

You Might Also Like

Nine inmates injured in gas cylinder explosion at Kupwara district jail

Man who fled away with weapon arrested within 24 hours in Doda: Police

Mirwaiz expresses grief over deaths of over 500 Hajj pilgrims

Senior Kashmir photojournalist Nissar Ahmad is no more

Anti Aitqaad, Anti Tasawuf forces set holy of holiest Shrine of Syed Reshi Naseeb ud Deen Gazi Sangam Eidgah on fire after earlier failed attempt

Share This Article
Previous Article Man who fled away with weapon arrested within 24 hours in Doda: Police
Next Article Nine inmates injured in gas cylinder explosion at Kupwara district jail
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir on 20th-21st June
Developing Story
One held in connection with Reasi terror attack: J-K Police
Breaking
“A matter of pride for Jammu and Kashmir”: Manoj Sinha on PM’s visit to Srinagar on International Yoga Day
Developing Story
Two militants killed, Cop and Army soldier Injured in Sopore Encounter
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.