Reasi Bus attack: Terror associate involved in helping terrorists for executing attack arrested Says Police

SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma on Wednesday said that a major breakthrough has been achieved in the case pertaining to the terrorist attack on the pilgrim bus which was coming from Shiv Khori on 9th June.

While addressing the media, Mohita Sharma said, “In Reasi attack, one terror associate, namely Hakam, age 45 years has been arrested by J&K Police at Reasi. This person was involved in harbouring the terrorists multiple times. Along with providing food and shelter, the said person also acted as a guide and helped them reach the spot of the incident.”

“The arrested person is a prime militant associate who helped the terrorists in the execution of the attack. Further interrogation and investigation of the case is going on”, she said.

She said, “Around 150 people have been arrested in connection with this case. We have arrested the terrorist from Bandrahi in Rajouri district. I reached the spot of the incident after 1.5 hours but the local police reached the spot immediately and were involved in the rescue of the injured…Since it was the day of the swearing-in ceremony of the new govt and India-Pakistan match, so we were on alert. We did not get any specific input regarding this attack…”