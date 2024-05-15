Breaking

Night Temp Rises But Hovers Below Normal In J&K

MeT Says No Significant Weather Activity Till May 25

While no significant weather activity has been predicted till May 25, night temperature recorded an increase but settled below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.5°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.6°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.1°C against 6.6°C and it was 0.2°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.4°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 21.0°C against 18.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 14.3°C and Bhaderwah 9.8°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather is expected till May 17.

From May 18-19, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at isolated to scattered places towards afternoon for “brief period”. From May 20-25, he said, generally dry weather. “Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 25,” he added. (GNS)

