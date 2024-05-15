Night Temp Rises But Hovers Below Normal In J&K

While no significant weather activity has been predicted till May 25, night temperature recorded an increase but settled below normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.5°C against 9.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 7.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 4.6°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 0.5°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 9.1°C against 6.6°C and it was 0.2°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 7.3°C against 6.5°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.3°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.4°C against 3.8°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.9°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 21.0°C against 18.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 14.3°C and Bhaderwah 9.8°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, mainly dry weather is expected till May 17.

From May 18-19, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/thunder is expected at isolated to scattered places towards afternoon for “brief period”. From May 20-25, he said, generally dry weather. “Overall, no significant weather activity is expected till May 25,” he added. (GNS)