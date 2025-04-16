Neglected public toilets at Sonamarg tourist resort spark outrage

Ganderbal, April 15: Public toilets at the Taxi Stand and Truck Yard in the renowned health resort of Sonamarg have been lying dysfunctional for months, creating severe inconvenience for drivers, tourists and local shopkeepers. Despite Sonamarg’s status as a premier tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have failed to ensure the upkeep of basic sanitation facilities.

The toilets, constructed by the Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) to accommodate the growing influx of visitors, have deteriorated due to neglect and lack of regular maintenance. What was intended to serve hundreds of people daily has instead become a point of embarrassment and frustration.

“This area welcomes thousands during the peak season. How can a place that aspires to be a world-class destination not maintain something as basic as public toilets?” asked Mushtaq Ahmad, a shopkeeper near the taxi stand. “We are constantly approached by tourists asking for clean restrooms, and it’s deeply shameful that we have nothing to offer.”

Drivers who operate in the area, many of whom spend long hours waiting for passengers, expressed their anger at the state of the facilities. Bashir Lone, a truck driver from Kangan, said, “It’s not just about inconvenience. It’s unhygienic, disgraceful, and inhumane. We are being forced to manage in the open or nearby bushes, which is humiliating in front of visiting families.”

Another driver, Ghulam Nabi, pointed out a glaring contradiction. “We pay sanitation charges at the checkpost when entering Sonamarg. Where is that money going? There’s not even water in the tanks, let alone cleaning staff.”

Visitors have also voiced their dissatisfaction, noting that such conditions could tarnish Sonamarg’s image among domestic and international tourists. Rina Sharma, a tourist from Delhi, said: “The landscape is breathtaking, but the lack of basic facilities is appalling. We didn’t expect this level of neglect at such a popular destination.”

Local residents and business owners have raised the issue repeatedly with the SDA and district administration, but no concrete steps have been taken so far. With the tourist season already underway, the lack of action has intensified public anger. “We appeal to the SDA to intervene directly,” said Farooq Wani, a hotelier. “Sonamarg is a jewel in our tourism crown. We must not allow such issues to damage its reputation.”

Residents have demanded immediate restoration of all public convenience facilities, regular cleaning, deployment of sanitation workers, and accountability for the funds collected for public services. Until swift action is taken, Sonamarg’s scenic charm risks being overshadowed by a wholly preventable sanitation crisis.