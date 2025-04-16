Breaking

Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 hits Kishtwar in J&K

ANI
ANI
2 Min Read

An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 struck the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday early morning, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

As per the post shared by NCS on X, the earthquake occurred at around 5:14 am Indian Standard Time (IST), at Latitude 33.18 N and Longitude 75.89 E. The depth of the earthquake has been reported to be 5 km.

“EQ of M: 2.4, On: 16/04/2025 05:14:52 IST, Lat: 33.18 N, Long: 75.89 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir,” read the X post by NCS.

Additionally, earthquakes of magnitudes 5.9 and 2.9 hit Afghanistan and Bangladesh, respectively, on Wednesday early morning.

As per the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), Afghanistan remains highly vulnerable to natural disasters, including seasonal flooding, landslides and earthquakes.

These frequent earthquakes in Afghanistan cause damage to vulnerable communities, which are already grappling with decades of conflict and under-development and have left them with little resilience to cope with multiple simultaneous shocks, UNOCHA noted.

Afghanistan has a history of powerful earthquakes, and the Hindu Kush Mountain range is a geologically active area where quakes occur every year, according to the Red Cross. The country sits on numerous fault lines between the Indian and the Eurasian tectonic plates, with a fault line also running directly through Herat. (ANI)

