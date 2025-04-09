Breaking

NC to file petition in Supreme Court over Waqf Amendment Bill: Tanvir Sadiq

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday said the party will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court over the Waqf Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament.

Sadiq while talking to the reporters said the bill passed in the Parliament was a direct attack on the religious and property rights of Muslims.

“The party on the directions of its President, Dr Farooq Abdullah has decided to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court. This fight will be fought there now,” he said, adding, “We believe this act represents a constitutionally alarming interference in the religious affairs of the Muslim community. It violates fundamental constitutional protections under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300A, and it is a direct attack on the religious freedom, equality and property rights of Muslims across the country.”

The writ petition will be filed by Muzaffar Iqbal, Hilal Akbar Lone, Riyaz Khan, Arjun Singh and others, he said, adding that it is a big fight.

NC Spokesperson said the party stands with all the people whose sentiments got hurt due to the bill. And to represent them, we are approaching the Supreme Court, he said.

However, Sadiq added the development that took place in the past three days in the Assembly has ignored the important bills, especially regarding statehood. “These bills got ignored due to the deliberate attempts by BJP, PDP and PC MLAs to disrupt the House. Since statehood is an important issue, we will come up with a resolution on it in the next session and raise the issue on every platform,” he said.

Pertinently, the Legislative Assembly witnessed disruptions for the third straight day on Wednesday with the NC MLAs protesting over the Waqf Amendment Bill in the House while Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected the discussion over it, saying that the matter is already sub-judice—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

Saifuddin Soz pays tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) & his loyal companions

Police clarifies news reports regarding salaries of J&K police personnel on hold for two months

EAM Jaishankar, UN Secretary-General Guterres discuss current developments in Sudan, India’s G20 Presidency

Streets of Srinagar illuminate with tricolour lightening ahead of Independence Day

Rajouri is land of heroes & never allowed nefarious plans of neighboring nation to succeed: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Share This Article
Previous Article Div Com Kashmir for hassle-free tourist facilities at Gulmarg
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Div Com Kashmir for hassle-free tourist facilities at Gulmarg
Breaking
China retaliates, increases tariff on US goods to 84 per cent
Breaking
Rahul Gandhi, Congress, RSS
Rahul Gandhi slams BJP-led government over Waqf legislation, says “attack on freedom of religion, Constitution”
Breaking
LG Sinha greets people on Mahavir Jayanti
Breaking