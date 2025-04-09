NC to file petition in Supreme Court over Waqf Amendment Bill: Tanvir Sadiq

National Conference Chief Spokesperson and MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq on Wednesday said the party will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court over the Waqf Amendment Bill passed in the Parliament.

Sadiq while talking to the reporters said the bill passed in the Parliament was a direct attack on the religious and property rights of Muslims.

“The party on the directions of its President, Dr Farooq Abdullah has decided to file a writ petition in the Supreme Court. This fight will be fought there now,” he said, adding, “We believe this act represents a constitutionally alarming interference in the religious affairs of the Muslim community. It violates fundamental constitutional protections under Articles 14, 15, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 300A, and it is a direct attack on the religious freedom, equality and property rights of Muslims across the country.”

The writ petition will be filed by Muzaffar Iqbal, Hilal Akbar Lone, Riyaz Khan, Arjun Singh and others, he said, adding that it is a big fight.

NC Spokesperson said the party stands with all the people whose sentiments got hurt due to the bill. And to represent them, we are approaching the Supreme Court, he said.

However, Sadiq added the development that took place in the past three days in the Assembly has ignored the important bills, especially regarding statehood. “These bills got ignored due to the deliberate attempts by BJP, PDP and PC MLAs to disrupt the House. Since statehood is an important issue, we will come up with a resolution on it in the next session and raise the issue on every platform,” he said.

Pertinently, the Legislative Assembly witnessed disruptions for the third straight day on Wednesday with the NC MLAs protesting over the Waqf Amendment Bill in the House while Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected the discussion over it, saying that the matter is already sub-judice—(KNO)