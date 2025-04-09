Div Com Kashmir for hassle-free tourist facilities at Gulmarg

Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday chaired a meeting of officers to streamline and augment the tourist facilities for enriching their experience at the world famous tourist destination, Gulmarg.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla; Director Tourism Kashmir; Director ULB, Kashmir; MD Cable Car Corporation; CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority; RTO Kashmir; SSP Traffic besides other concerned officers.

Addressing the meeting; Div Com instructed MD Cable Car Corporation to increase the availability of online tickets for the Gondola ride from 3,400 to 5,000. He also directed the implementation of a tatkal booking system for a designated time slot one day in advance to optimize the Gondola service operations and improve crowd management.

He highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in the Gulmarg bowl and ensuring the collection of waste from Apharwat and Kongdoori, as well as addressing the issue of legacy waste.

Further, he directed for ensuring pothole free roads at tourist destination, regulation of traffic movement, management of parking spaces, besides enjoined for regulation of service providers. He also directed for enforcement of polythene ban at Gulmarg.

Moreover, he urged all departments to collaborate effectively to provide seamless and efficient services for tourists.