NC leaders distribute relief to Rainawari fire victims

Srinagar, Nov 22: Senior leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, including MP from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi; MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq, and MLA Gulmarg Farooq Shah visited Guripora, Rainawari fire victims on Friday and distributed relief among the victims

Later in the day, Ruhullah Mehdi and Tanvir Sadiq visited the revered shrine of Hazrat Habibullah Noushehri (RA) and prayed for lasting peace and prosperity in the region. They also assessed the facilities provided to the devotees on the occasion.