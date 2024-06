Crescent of the last month of Islamic calendar has been sighted on Friday evening, announced Grand Mufti, Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Farooqi.

The crescent for the month of Dhul Hijjah 1445 A.H was sighted today and subsequently the month of Dhul Hijjah will begin from tomorrow i.e June 8, 2024 (Saturday),” Islam, as per GNS, said.

“Eid will be celebrated on June 17, 2024”, Islam said further. (GNS)