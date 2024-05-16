My Leaders See Er Rashid as Best Choice, I Didn’t Stop Them: GN Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party President Ghulam Nabi Azad clarified his party’s stance on the North Kashmir Parliamentary Constituency, stating that his leaders see Engineer Rashid as the best choice and he didn’t stop them from supporting him.

Speaking to Kashmir News Service shortly after former MLA Sangrama Shoib Lone resigned from the party, Azad explained that the party did not field a candidate in North Kashmir. Instead, the party members found Engineer Rashid to be a suitable candidate.

“They see Omar Abdullah as an outsider and consider Engineer Rashid a better choice. Therefore, I didn’t stop them from supporting him,” Azad added. (KNS)