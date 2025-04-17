Muslims eagerly waiting for Kashmiri Pandits to return, we will welcome them with open arms: J&K Grand Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has pitched for the return of Kashmir Pandits to the Valley with dignity.

Representing J&K at a seminar ‘talk for peace’, at Mahabalipuram in Chennai, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam while addressing a gathering of different communities, said that Muslims are eagerly awaiting for their Kashmiri Pandit brothers to return. “We will welcome them with open arms,” Mufti said.

Swami Hari Prasad, organizer of the event delivered letter of thanks to Grand Mufti for raising the issues pertaining to Kashmiri Pandits.

Meanwhile, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, also said that there should be peace and harmony between the different communities across the country. “Recently, a controversy erupted between the two communities, but we played our role to bring peace and maintain harmony.”

“I have always been pitching for peace and harmony between the communities and will continue to do so,” he said—(KNO)