Breaking

Muslims eagerly waiting for Kashmiri Pandits to return, we will welcome them with open arms: J&K Grand Mufti

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has pitched for the return of Kashmir Pandits to the Valley with dignity.

Representing J&K at a seminar ‘talk for peace’, at Mahabalipuram in Chennai, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam while addressing a gathering of different communities, said that Muslims are eagerly awaiting for their Kashmiri Pandit brothers to return. “We will welcome them with open arms,” Mufti said.

Swami Hari Prasad, organizer of the event delivered letter of thanks to Grand Mufti for raising the issues pertaining to Kashmiri Pandits.

Meanwhile, Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam, also said that there should be peace and harmony between the different communities across the country. “Recently, a controversy erupted between the two communities, but we played our role to bring peace and maintain harmony.”

“I have always been pitching for peace and harmony between the communities and will continue to do so,” he said—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

“India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100%”: Trump targets India tariffs promises reciprocal tax

“It has never been an easy relationship”: EAM Jaishankar on China

“Good health is foundation of every thriving society” : PM Modi on World Health Day 

JCO Among 5 Soldiers Killed In Accident Near LAC In Leh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Congratulates ISRO team for Successful Space Docking experiment 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Epic Victory Cricket League to kick start inaugural season in Kashmir this September 
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Epic Victory Cricket League to kick start inaugural season in Kashmir this September 
Breaking Sports
Dr Darakhshan Andrabi Chairs Ambedkar Jayanti Celebration Event at Anantnag
Breaking
Centre seeks seven days to file reply in Waqf Act case; SC rules out complete stay
Developing Story
Global trade tensions expose flaws in ‘Just-in-Time’ supply chains: Rajnath Singh
Breaking