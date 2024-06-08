MMU Decries Public Consumption of Alcohol in Dal Lake Srinagar

The Muttahida Majlise-e-Ulama (MMU), which includes all the heads of religious sects and educational institutions of Jammu and Kashmir and led by Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, has expressed serious concern over a viral video on social media sent to them also , in which a group of outsiders are openly drinking alcohol on a shikara in the Dal lake . MMU strongly condemns this act and the fact that it has been allowed to take place in Kashmir.

While public consumption of alcohol is strictly prohibited under the law, why and how it has been allowed is a matter of worry .

As per the statement issued here, the Majlis-e-Ulama said, “The people of Kashmir are hospitable and respect tourists visiting the valley as guests. However, such un-Islamic and unethical practices will not be tolerated in the Muslim majority valley which is the land of saints and Sufi’s . Consumption of alcohol strictly prohibited in Islam for its disastrous ill effects and deprivation of society cannot be allowed to go unchecked .

MMU appeals to hotel owners, houseboat owners and Shikara operators to keep an eye on such wrong doings and totally stay away from indulging in this of un-Islamic and immoral practice for profit . It also appealed the tourists to respect moral and religious ethos of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Council reiterated its demand for the immediate arrest and appropriate punishment of the student involved in the blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at GMC Srinagar, despite the police having registered an FIR.

It is noteworthy that the United Council of Scholars of Jammu and Kashmir includes the following organizations: Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Raheemiya Bandipora, Mufti Azam’s Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman Shari Shian, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Karwan-e-Islami, Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen, Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Jamiat Hamdania, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaf, Darul Uloom Qasmiya, Darul Uloom Bilaliya, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat-ul-Aimma wal Ulema, Anjuman Aimma wa Mashaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandiya, Darul Uloom Rashidiya, Ahl-e-Bait Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Pirwan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khiram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tauheed Ahl-e-Hadith Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem-ul-Makatib, Muhammadi Yateem Trust, Anjuman Anwar-ul-Islam, Karwan Khatm-e-Nabuwat, Darul Uloom Syed-ul-Mursaleen, Anjuman Ulema wa Aimma Masajid, Falah Darain Trust Welfare Society Islamabad, Ashraf-ul-Uloom Hyderpora, Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Batamaloo, Darul Uloom Farqaniya Nowshera, Darul Uloom Dawoodiya Khanyar, Jamiat-ul-Ulama Kashmir, Siraj-ul-Uloom, Idara Wahdat-ul-Makatib Jammu and Kashmir, Darul Uloom Imdadiya Natipora, Darul Uloom Jamia-tur-Rashad Awantipora, Khanqah Muradiya Jamia Masjid Kreeri, Darul Uloom Saut-ul-Quran Gulshan Abad Srinagar, and other contemporary religious, national, social, and educational organisations.(KNS)