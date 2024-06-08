J&K Government dismisses employees for anti-national activities

SRINAGAR, JUNE 08: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday dismissed four employees, two belonging to Police Department (Constables), one to Education Department (Teacher) and one to Jal Shakti Department (Assistant Lineman) in terms of Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

The activities of these employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they found them involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the State, such as involvement in terror related activities.

Abdul Rehman Dar, Selection Grade Constable in Police Department S/o Sona Ullah Dar R/o Larmooh, Tral, District Pulwama, was involved in the commission of offence of not only carrying illegal Arms and Ammunition from one place to another for their delivery to the terrorists, but also providing camouflage uniform cloth and other material to them, taking undue and criminal advantage of his being a member of the Police Force.

Gh. Rasool Bhat, Constable in J&K Police S/o Jawaid Hyder Bhat R/o Lalgam, Tral, District Pulwama, is also involved in the commission of offence of carrying illegal Arms and Ammunition from one place to another for delivery to the terrorists. As Kote NCO in the Armory of a district, he was supplying ammunition and weapons to the terrorists for a long time. He was linked to the terrorist ecosystem, through a network of OGWs, who have been operating at the behest of terrorist outfits based in Pakistan.

Shabeer Ahmad Wani, Teacher in the Education Department S/o Mohammad Ashraf Wani R/o Bungam, Damhal Hanjipora, District Kulgam, has been an active member of Jamat-e-Islam (JeI), a proscribed separatist association having tangible links with terrorist organization. He played a substantial role in strengthening JeI and creating network of people among JeI sympathizers. Various FIRs have been registered against him because of his direct involvement in inciting and leading an unlawful assembly of mob instigating rioting and violence in D.H. Pora, during the 2016 unrest.

He continues to be a hardcore OGW of banned terror outfits, in particular the HM and his affiliation has perpetually aided terrorist activities in and around Kulgam, collecting information for facilitating attacks, clandestinely.

Anayatullah Shah Pirzada, Assistant Lineman in the Jal Shakti Department S/o Ab. Rashid Shah Pirzada R/o Watergam, Rafiabad, District Baramulla, is a terrorist associate/OGW of Al-Badr Mujahideen, a proscribed terror outfit, has worked covertly in a variety of ways to support the agenda of terrorists.

He had direct association with dreaded terrorists like Yousuf Baloch and Tameem, who were the Commanders of Al-Badr Mujahideen, operating at different times in Kashmir. He has been involved in various FIRs pertaining to the recovery of satellite phone, hand grenades etc communicating with the terrorists of Al-Badr Mujahideen based in Pakistan.

Government has adopted a Zero tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking advantage of being in Government service.