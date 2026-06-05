Mission YUVA transforming J&K’s startup ecosystem: CM Omar

Hands over Rs 1.12 crore disbursal letters to 6 beneficiaries

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 04: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Mission YUVA represents a transformative step towards building a robust ecosystem for youth entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The government is committed to ensuring that young people are not job seekers alone but job creators who drive innovation and economic progress,” the CM said as he handed over disbursal letters to six beneficiaries worth Rs 1.12 crore at the Civil Secretariat here.

Under Mission YUVA, Rs 209 crore has been disbursed in 3,367 cases during April and May, reaffirming the government’s focus on youth entrepreneurship and employment generation. Out of a total of 5,016 sanctioned cases amounting to Rs 269 crore, Rs 209 crore covering 3,367 cases have been disbursed between April 1 and May 31.

Speaking on the broader vision of the initiative, the Chief Minister said Mission YUVA is designed to provide structured handholding, access to credit, skill development, and mentorship support to aspiring entrepreneurs. “The programme is intended to bridge the gap between ideas and execution by simplifying access to institutional finance and improving coordination between banks, government departments, and training institutions,” he said.

He further added that sustained focus on youth empowerment through Mission YUVA would help unlock the immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir’s young population, particularly in sectors such as services, agriculture-based enterprises, tourism, and small-scale manufacturing.

The Chief Minister congratulated the beneficiaries and expressed hope that the financial assistance would enable them to establish and expand sustainable business ventures, thereby generating employment and contributing to the region’s economic growth. He reiterated that inclusive economic growth remains a top priority of the government, and initiatives like Mission YUVA are central to achieving long-term self-reliance and employment generation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, ACS APD Dr. Ashish Chandra Verma, ACS Finance Shailendra Kumar, Commissioner Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Alice Vaz, Secretary Labour & Employment Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Mission Director Mission YUVA, Director IIM Jammu, representatives of J&K Bank, and other concerned officers.