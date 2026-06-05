‘Drug peddler’s Rs 2 cr illegal property demolished in Sgr’

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 04: Continuing its sustained and uncompromising crackdown against drug trafficking under the ongoing Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyaan, police in Srinagar, in coordination with the Revenue Department, demolished an illegally constructed three-storeyed residential structure worth approximately ₹2 crore.

The property belonged to notorious drug peddler Sheikh Tasaduq, son of Gh Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Mumkhan Mohalla, Rainawari, Srinagar, a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused is involved in multiple NDPS cases, including FIR No. 112/2019 under Sections 8/20, 18, 21, and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Awantipora, and FIR No. 81/2023 under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Budgam. “His spouse, Sheikh Maroofa, is also involved in FIR No. 217/2025 under Section 8/22 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Pulwama,” the spokesperson said.

During a comprehensive inquiry and verification of assets owned by the accused, it was established that the three-storeyed concrete structure had been raised over encroached State land and was allegedly constructed from proceeds generated through illicit narcotics trafficking. The action has also resulted in the recovery of valuable government land worth crores from illegal occupation.

Further investigation revealed that the property constituted illegally acquired assets and represented financial gains derived from unlawful narcotics activities, apart from being an unauthorised encroachment on State land, police said, adding that upon completion of all requisite legal formalities and in accordance with due process of law, the structure was demolished in the presence of concerned Revenue authorities.

“This action reflects the firm resolve of J&K Police to dismantle the financial infrastructure supporting drug trafficking networks and ensure that proceeds of crime are neither protected nor allowed to be converted into unlawful assets,” the spokesperson said. “J&K Police remains steadfast in its commitment to eradicate the menace of drugs from society and appeals to the public to continue supporting law enforcement agencies in building a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir.”