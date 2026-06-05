‘Putting pressure on Narendra Modi detrimental for international relations..’: Russian President Putin

Russia, June 5 : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised India as a “great country” and defended New Delhi’s independent foreign policy, while taking a dig at the attempts by the United States to pressure India over its cooperation with Russia, saying such moves are “detrimental” to bilateral and international relations.

In an address to media at the St Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin said, “We are glad that India is developing its relations with all the countries. It’s a great country”Hailing the largest democracy and a thriving economy, Putin said, “It’s only natural it (India) develops its economy in accordance with its interest with those countries that it deems necessary”.

He added, “The US is trying to pressure India, for example, when it comes to cooperation with Russia. But putting pressure on Narendra Modi is detrimental for international relations and bilateral relations. It doesn’t matter where this pressure comes from.

“On India’s economic growth under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Putin said, “India is one of the leading economies of the world that shows the highest rates of economic growth. This is not something that comes out of the blue. This is a result of the hard work that the government has been doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.”

He further highlighted how New Delhi and Moscow enjoy a special privileged strategic partnership.”That is how I characterise this relationship. It did not occur yesterday or one or five years ago. This is something we have been working on for decades.

Back in 1947, when the Soviet Union established diplomatic relations with the Indian Republic, we have been doing everything to support the establishment of a new state, a new independent state.

I’m glad to say that thanks to the hard work and the talent of the Indian people, India has made great and important achievements in its development,” the Russian President said. (ANI)