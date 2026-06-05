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Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra: IGP reviews Baltal base camp security

ByRK NEWS

Jun 5, 2026

RK News Service

Srinagar, Jun 04: In preparation for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V.K. Birdi on Thursday visited the Baltal Base Camp to review the pace of security and logistical arrangements being put in place for the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The Kashmir Police Chief was accompanied by DIG Central Kashmir Range Rajiv Pandey and SSP Ganderbal Sudhanshu Dhama, 

During the visit, the officers inspected various facilities established for Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel deployed for Yatra duties. They assessed the preparedness of security infrastructure, accommodation, communication facilities, and other essential arrangements at the base camp.

The IGP emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all stakeholders to ensure a safe, secure, and hassle-free pilgrimage. Directions were issued to concerned officers to maintain the highest standards of preparedness and ensure the timely completion of all arrangements well before the commencement of the Yatra.

Police said they are committed to providing a secure environment and facilitating the smooth conduct of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

By RK NEWS

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