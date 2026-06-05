Er. Hidayatullah Triumphs in JKEEGA Elections as General Secretary

Srinagar , June 4: The Jammu & Kashmir Electrical Engineering Graduates Association (JKEEGA) today on Thursday concluded its democratic exercise for the pivotal post of General Secretary for the 2026–28 term.

In a peaceful, transparent, and highly participated election, Er. Pirzada Mohammad Hidayatullah was re-elected as General Secretary, securing a decisive victory with 302 valid votes against the 222 votes polled by his opponent, Er. Muddassir Nabi.

The election saw active participation from the fraternity, with polling smoothly executed across four designated stations: Srinagar Booth-1, Srinagar Booth-2, Sopore, and Bijbehara.| Election Metric | Details |Total Ballots Cast | 528 |Valid Votes | 524 |Invalid/Rejected Votes | 4 |Winning Votes (Er. Hidayatullah) | 302 || Runner-up Votes (Er. Nabi)| 222 |

A Historic Milestone with this landmark victory, Er. Pirzada Mohammad Hidayatullah has carved out an unprecedented record in the association’s history.

This marks his sixth term leading JKEEGA, serving either as its President or General Secretary. The win is a powerful testament to the enduring trust, respect, and confidence he commands among electrical engineering graduates across Jammu and Kashmir.

The official results were declared by the Returning Officer, Er. Mudasir Amin Tibet Baqal (Executive Engineer), following the conclusion of the meticulous counting process at the JKEEGA Office in Bemina, Srinagar.

“The smooth, transparent, and successful conduct of this election is a result of the immense cooperation extended by the candidates, election officials, polling staff, and the entire membership of the association.”

Er. Mudasir Amin Tibet Baqal, Returning Officer Looking AheadFollowing the announcement, members of JKEEGA flooded the headquarters with congratulations for Er. Hidayatullah.

The fraternity expressed immense confidence that under his seasoned and visionary leadership, the association will vigorously pursue professional growth, welfare, and the collective interests of electrical engineers throughout the region.

This election once again underscores JKEEGA’s commitment to democratic values, institutional transparency, and robust member participation.