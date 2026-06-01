Minor Boy Dies After Drowning in Nigeen Lake

Srinagar, June 1: A minor boy died after drowning in Nigeen Lake in Srinagar on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred near the Nigeen Club area, where the boy was reportedly bathing when he drowned.

Following information about the incident, a rescue operation was launched by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other emergency responders.

The boy was retrieved from the lake and immediately taken to the Sub-District Hospital Hazratbal in Habbak for medical treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Nazil Shakeel Bhat, son of Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and a resident of Nowhatta in Srinagar.

Authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated necessary proceedings. Further details were awaited at the time of filing this report.