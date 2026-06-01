Kashmir

Minor Boy Dies After Drowning in Nigeen Lake

ByRK NEWS

Jun 1, 2026

Srinagar, June 1: A minor boy died after drowning in Nigeen Lake in Srinagar on Monday afternoon, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred near the Nigeen Club area, where the boy was reportedly bathing when he drowned.

Following information about the incident, a rescue operation was launched by personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other emergency responders.

The boy was retrieved from the lake and immediately taken to the Sub-District Hospital Hazratbal in Habbak for medical treatment. However, doctors at the hospital declared him brought dead.

The deceased was identified as Nazil Shakeel Bhat, son of Shakeel Ahmad Bhat and a resident of Nowhatta in Srinagar.

Authorities have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated necessary proceedings. Further details were awaited at the time of filing this report.

By RK NEWS

Related Post

Kashmir

DC Anantnag attends ongoing Holy Adhikmas Kumbh at Mattan, interacts with devotees

Jun 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Kashmir

World No Tobacco Day:

Jun 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Kashmir

NIT Srinagar’s SANGAM-3.0 concludes at Gulmarg

Jun 1, 2026 RK NEWS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

World

Over 2,400 Indians repatriated from Myanmar cyber scam compounds, 150 still trapped: MEA

June 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Kashmir

Minor Boy Dies After Drowning in Nigeen Lake

June 1, 2026 RK NEWS
National

“Whether system compromised or govt, students suffer”: Parliamentary panel stresses transparent re-NEET

June 1, 2026 RK NEWS
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir

ACB Nabs Forest Guard in Kishtwar Bribery Trap

June 1, 2026 RK NEWS