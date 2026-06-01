“Whether system compromised or govt, students suffer”: Parliamentary panel stresses transparent re-NEET

New Delhi [India], June 1 : The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education on Monday underscored the need for a completely transparent and fair conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), stating that students ultimately bear the consequences whenever there are failures in the examination system.

According to sources, during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, members told government officials that they did not want to politicise issues related to education and the NEET examination, but stressed that the examination process must remain transparent and credible.

“The future of students is at stake. Whether the system is compromised or the government is compromised, it is the students who suffer,” the committee observed during the discussions, sources said.

The meeting, which lasted for over three hours at the Parliament House Annexe, was chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh and senior officials from the Ministry of Education were present.

Sources said discussions during the meeting largely focused on the upcoming re-NEET examination and concerns surrounding the functioning of the NTA.

The issue of shifting examinations to computer-based testing (CBT) mode was also discussed, though detailed deliberations on the subject are expected to take place later. The panel examined the merits of traditional pen-and-paper examinations versus computer-based testing and reviewed issues related to the conduct of NEET and the functioning of the testing agency.

The NTA has faced intense scrutiny following the NEET-UG controversy, which erupted after allegations of paper leaks and examination irregularities.

The issue sparked nationwide protests by students and parents, leading to investigations by multiple agencies and intervention by the Supreme Court.

The re-NEET-UG examination is scheduled to be held on June 21 as authorities seek to restore confidence in the country’s largest medical entrance examination amid continuing debate over examination reforms and the future of the NTA. (ANI)