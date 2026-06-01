ACB Nabs Forest Guard in Kishtwar Bribery Trap

Srinagar, June 1: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a forest guard posted in Marwah, Kishtwar, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹15,000 from a contractor for expediting the release of security deposits linked to allotted works, officials said on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by the ACB, the action followed a written complaint alleging that the accused public servant had demanded ₹20,000 as illegal gratification for processing the release of the complainant’s security deposits.

The complaint further stated that the amount was later negotiated down to Rs 15,000.The complainant, unwilling to pay the alleged bribe, approached the ACB and sought legal action against the official.

Following the complaint, the ACB conducted a discreet verification, which reportedly established a prima facie case of bribery.

Subsequently, FIR No. 07/2026 was registered at Police Station ACB Central, Jammu, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and an investigation was launched.During the course of the investigation, an ACB trap team was constituted.

Officials said the team laid a trap and allegedly caught the accused, identified as Vaseem Ahmad Hap, son of Manzoor Ahmad and a resident of Hidyal, Kishtwar, red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 from the complainant.

The accused was serving as a Forest Guard in Forest Division Marwah and was also handling accounts-related work in the office of the Divisional Forest Officer, officials said.

The ACB stated that the alleged bribe money was recovered from the accused’s possession in the presence of independent witnesses, following which he was arrested on the spot.

Officials further said that searches were carried out at the accused’s residence in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses as part of the investigation.The ACB has said that further investigation into the case is ongoing.