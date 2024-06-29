Madhuri Dixit Must Cancel Rehan Sidddiqi Event

It must come as a surprise to the fans of Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit that she is collaborating with Rehan Siddiqi for organising an event titled “Forever Queen of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit” in Houston. The event is scheduled on 16th August. What creates suspicion and concern about this event is that Rehan Siddiqi, a Houston based Pakistani event manager and a radio station owner has been on the radar of the Government of India and has been blacklisted. He is on the radar of the Indian agencies for raising funds to finance Kashmir related anti-India activities from such Bollywood gala events. It is pertinent to mention that some Bollywood stars have participated in his events. Keeping his nefarious activities in view the Indian community in Houston have urged the Indian Government in the past to persuade the Bollywood actors to not to participate in his events. As it is a matter of national interest and national security. Indian diaspora has in the past brought it into the notice of the Indian Government that Rehan Siddiqi and other Pakistani nationals were involved in anti-CAA protests and pro-Khalistan protests that is tantamount to challenging the sovereignty of India. Indian diaspora has written to the Indian Government that Siddiqi must be deprived of his access to the Bollywood actors in the national interest. He uses his radio station to carry anti India propaganda and brings Indian actors and artists to Houston for Bollywood concerts. His channel was in the forefront to carry out the anti –India propaganda after the Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes by India to destroy the terrorists’ bases in Pakistan occupied areas. Earlier the Bollywood actors , Saif Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal have performed at his behest in America as he was the promoter of these shows. It is indeed alarming. Bollywood actors are being used to generate the money to sponsor anti-India activities from foreign soil that too by a person whose antecedents are well known to the Indian security agencies. It is paradoxical. His dubious credentials were also acknowledged by Kishan Reddy, MOS Home in the Narendra Modi Government and had requested the Bollywood celebrities not to work with him. When there is clarity at the level of Government of India and its security agencies in this case then what prompts the Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit to collaborate with the subversives like Rehan Siddiqi who are working to balkanise India at the behest of ISI. His links with Pakistan’s ISI are well known. In spite of being aware of his agenda and objective of raising money for subversive activities against India ,why are Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit joining hands with him? This raises serious questions on the integrity of the Bollywood actors who are acting as the pawns in the hands of ISI operatives. The Modi Government must act fast to put some sense into Bollywood .So that the national security is not compromised. Numerous security forces are on ground zero and are making supreme sacrifices for upholding the territorial integrity of the nation. Bollywood stars cannot be allowed to compromise the national security of India and bring disgrace to the valour of our security forces. Madhuri Dixit must be forced to come out of this Rehan Siddiqi show and apologise to the nation. She and other Bollywood stars are not so naïve that they can’t distinguish between the friends and enemies of the nation. After all when these Bollywood stars sign a movie they verify antecedents of the film makers, their reputation and credibility. Why do they fail to make such enquiries when it comes to checking the background of ISI operatives and subversives like Rehan Siddiqi who has been blacklisted by the Indian Government? The Indian Government must act tough against these Bollywood stars who are joining hands with subversive cartels working to balkanise India.